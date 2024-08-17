New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 17, 2024

August 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







Game Recap: Dynamic duo Ionescu and Stewart power Liberty to clinch the first playoff spot in the 2024 season

Final Score: 79-67

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

