New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: JULY 6, 2024
July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
What a game
The Indiana Fever defeat the #1 seed New York Liberty 83-78 in an absolute thriller!
Caitlin Clark made history recording her first career triple-double with 19 PTS, 12 REB, & 13 AST. Aliyah Boston also went off dropping 18 PTS & 8 REB.
