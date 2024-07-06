New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: JULY 6, 2024

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







What a game

The Indiana Fever defeat the #1 seed New York Liberty 83-78 in an absolute thriller!

Caitlin Clark made history recording her first career triple-double with 19 PTS, 12 REB, & 13 AST. Aliyah Boston also went off dropping 18 PTS & 8 REB.

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.