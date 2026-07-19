New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 18, 2026
Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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It's a dub for the Indiana Fever at home
The Fever defeat the Liberty, 108-88
Kelsey Mitchell - 33 PTS (10-14 FG) | 4 3PM Caitlin Clark - 17 PTS (5-14 FG) | 7 AST
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026
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