New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 18, 2026

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







It's a dub for the Indiana Fever at home

The Fever defeat the Liberty, 108-88

Kelsey Mitchell - 33 PTS (10-14 FG) | 4 3PM Caitlin Clark - 17 PTS (5-14 FG) | 7 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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