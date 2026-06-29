New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026
Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
A win in the Bay
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Lliberty, 76-67!
Kaila Charles: 13 PTS | 2 REB Kayla Thornton: 11 PTS | 4 REB | 2 3PM Janelle Salaün: 10 PTS | 4 REB Cecilia Zandalasini: 10 PTS | 2 REB
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026
- Liberty Lose to Golden State despite Jones' Effort - New York Liberty
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 76, Liberty 67 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Narrowly Lose to Aces, 107-99, in High-Scoring United Center Outing - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.28.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Stops the Wings at Dallas - Dallas Wings
- Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Chicago Sky
- Minnesota Lynx Sign Liatu King to Standard Contract - Minnesota Lynx
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 76, Liberty 67
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty
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- Valkyries Fan Guide: July 2026
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