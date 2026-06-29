New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







A win in the Bay

The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Lliberty, 76-67!

Kaila Charles: 13 PTS | 2 REB Kayla Thornton: 11 PTS | 4 REB | 2 3PM Janelle Salaün: 10 PTS | 4 REB Cecilia Zandalasini: 10 PTS | 2 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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