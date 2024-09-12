New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty moves to 5 straight wins as they defeat the Wings 99-67 on the road

Sabrina Ionescu led the charge with 20 PTS, 5 REB, and 6 AST. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 17 PTS, 6 REB and 3 AST!

