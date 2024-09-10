New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 10, 2024
September 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The FIRST to 30 Ws this SZN
The New York Liberty dished out a season-high 32 dimes in a 105-91 battle with the Wings. Breanna Stewart led all scorers and finished with 27 PTS, followed by 14 PTS and 11 AST from Sabrina Ionescu
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
