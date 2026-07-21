New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 20, 2026

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







An overtime win on the road for the New York Liberty

The Liberty defeated the Wings 99-98 while improving to 14-12 , let's run back the stat lines from this thrilling game:

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Breanna Stewart - 33 PTS (10-19 FG) | 13 REB | 8 AST 8th double-double of the season (103rd of her career) and 30th career performance of 30+ PTS

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sabrina Ionescu - 21 PTS (8-25 FG) | 4 REB Ionescu's 12 PTS in OT are the most in a single overtime period since 2019 (by Liz Cambage)

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Jonquel Jones - 14 PTS (6-13 FG) | 10 REB 10th double-double of the season and 112th of her career (passes Alyssa Thomas for 7th all-time)

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Marine Fauthoux - 10 PTS (2-5 FG) | 10 REB FIRST career double-double

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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