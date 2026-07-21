New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 20, 2026
Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
An overtime win on the road for the New York Liberty
The Liberty defeated the Wings 99-98 while improving to 14-12 , let's run back the stat lines from this thrilling game:
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Breanna Stewart - 33 PTS (10-19 FG) | 13 REB | 8 AST 8th double-double of the season (103rd of her career) and 30th career performance of 30+ PTS
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sabrina Ionescu - 21 PTS (8-25 FG) | 4 REB Ionescu's 12 PTS in OT are the most in a single overtime period since 2019 (by Liz Cambage)
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Jonquel Jones - 14 PTS (6-13 FG) | 10 REB 10th double-double of the season and 112th of her career (passes Alyssa Thomas for 7th all-time)
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Marine Fauthoux - 10 PTS (2-5 FG) | 10 REB FIRST career double-double
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026
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- Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.20.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 82, Mystics 90 - Golden State Valkyries
- Liberty Rally for Overtime Victory at Dallas - New York Liberty
- Valkyries' Win Streak Comes to an End in Loss to Mystics on Monday Night - Golden State Valkyries
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