New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2024

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty hand the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the sun with a 82-75 win and clinch their spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game

Sabrina Ionescu dropped 24 PTS & 5 AST for the Liberty, while Jonquel Jones put up 22 PTS & 8 REB!

#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.