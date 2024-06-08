New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2024
June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty hand the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the sun with a 82-75 win and clinch their spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game
Sabrina Ionescu dropped 24 PTS & 5 AST for the Liberty, while Jonquel Jones put up 22 PTS & 8 REB!
#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
