New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2026
Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Sun, 89-80
Breanna Stewart was vital to this dub on the road, reeling in 28 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, and 3 STL!
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
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