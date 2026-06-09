New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2026

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Sun, 89-80

Breanna Stewart was vital to this dub on the road, reeling in 28 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, and 3 STL!

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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