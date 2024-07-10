New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty takes home the WIN in an absolute thriller vs. the Connecticut Sun

FINAL SCORE: 71-68

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.