New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024
July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty takes home the WIN in an absolute thriller vs. the Connecticut Sun
FINAL SCORE: 71-68
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2024
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 71, Sun 68 - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream 69, Chicago Sky 78 - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Announce Series of Community Events During 2024 Summer Break - New York Liberty
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury - July 10 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.