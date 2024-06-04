New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 4, 2023
June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty keep their momentum rollin' with a dominant 88-75 win over the Chicago Sky
Breanna Stewart put on an absolute clinic for the Liberty, dropping 33 PTS & 14 REB!
#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
