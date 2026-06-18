New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The win streak continues

The New York Liberty defeat the Sky 96-95 and achieve their eighth straight win!

Jonquel Jones: 19 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 3 3PM Breanna Stewart: 17 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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