New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The win streak continues
The New York Liberty defeat the Sky 96-95 and achieve their eighth straight win!
Jonquel Jones: 19 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 3 3PM Breanna Stewart: 17 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
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- New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
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