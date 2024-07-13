New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2024

July 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty improve to 20-4 on the season.

New York defeats the Chicago Sky (81-67), in back-to-back games and close the regular szn series 3-1 against the Sky

Sabrina Ionescu poured in 28 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.