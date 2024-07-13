New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2024
July 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The New York Liberty improve to 20-4 on the season.
New York defeats the Chicago Sky (81-67), in back-to-back games and close the regular szn series 3-1 against the Sky
Sabrina Ionescu poured in 28 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST.
