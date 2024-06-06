New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2024
June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The Liberty came out on top against the Dream tonight, sealing a 78-61 WIN and advancing to 3-0 in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
