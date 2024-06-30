New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The New York Liberty trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but was able to turn it up after intermission to defeat the Atlanta Dream, 81-75
Breanna Stewart led with 22 PTS, 12 REB
