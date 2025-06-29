Sports stats

WNBA New York Liberty

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2025

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


The Atlanta Dream defeat the New York Liberty 90-81.

Bri Jones led the Dream with 21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

