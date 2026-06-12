New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2026
Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The New York Liberty achieve their sixth straight win as they defeat the Atlanta Dream 104-90
It was a team effort as the Liberty had 5 players in double-digit scoring!
Breanna Stewart: 19 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL Satou Sabally: 19 PTS | 5 3PM | 3 REB Marine Johannès: 17 PTS | 2 3PM Jonquel Jones: 16 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST | 4 3PM | 3 BLKS Pauline Astier: 16 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST
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