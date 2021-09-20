New York Islanders Sign Five Players

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have agreed to terms on contracts with Andy Andreoff, Cole Bardreau, Otto Koivula, Paul LaDue and Dmytro Timashov.

Andreoff, 30, played 20 games with the Philadelphia Flyers over the last two seasons and 42 games with the club's AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He scored two goals in three games with the Phantoms last season. A native of Pickering, Ontario, Andreoff has 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 179 NHL games with the Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. He also has 147 points (69 goals, 78 assists) in 274 AHL games with the Phantoms, Syracuse Crunch and Manchester Monarchs. He served as an alternate captain with the Crunch in 2018-19 and the Phantoms in 2019-20. Andreoff was selected in the third round (80th overall) by Los Angeles in 2011.

Bardreau, 28, scored a team-high 10 goals and 16 points with Bridgeport last season. He added six assists in 24 games, while serving as an alternate captain. A native of Fairport, New York, Bardreau played 10 NHL games with the Islanders in 2019-20, including his debut on Oct. 19, 2019 at Columbus. He is the only Islander (NHL) in team history to score his first NHL goal on a penalty shot. Bardreau has 118 points (53 goals, 65 assists) in 288 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley. Prior to turning pro, the 5'10, 185-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell University from 2011-15. He earned 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 103 games with the Big Red.

Koivula, 23, recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 20 games with the Bridgeport last season. He also collected 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 14 games with HIFK (Liiga) to begin the 2020-21 campaign. A native of Nokia, Finland, Koivula played 12 NHL games with the Islanders in 2019-20. He has 77 points (32 goals, 45 assists) in 125 career AHL games with Bridgeport, including a career-high 21 goals and 46 points in 2018-19. His 21 goals ranked fourth among all AHL rookies. Koivula was selected in the fourth round (120th overall) by the Islanders in the 2016 NHL Draft.

LaDue, 29, recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) and a plus-11 rating in 18 AHL games with the Hershey Bears last season, while serving as an alternate captain. He has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 140 career AHL games with the Bears and Ontario Reign, as well as 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 69 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings. Prior to turning pro, LaDue played three seasons of college hockey at the University of North Dakota from 2013-16, collecting 62 points (16 goals, 46 assists) in 123 games with the Fighting Hawks. LaDue was drafted by Los Angles in the sixth round (181st overall) in 2012.

Timashov, 24, played one game with the Islanders last season and 22 AHL games with Bridgeport, finishing third on the team in goals (five) and fourth in points (11). The Kirovograd, Ukraine native has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 45 career NHL games with the Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has 118 points (43 goals, 75 assists) in 224 AHL games with Bridgeport and the Toronto Marlies. Timashov was drafted in the fifth round (125th overall) by Toronto in 2015.

