New York City FC vs. Orlando City: Full Match Highlights
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #newyorkcityfc #orlandocity
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025
- Revolution Blanked by Philadelphia Union, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club Blanks Portland 2-0 at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Timbers Fall 2-0 on the Road to Nashville Sc - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Falls to Chicago Fire FC 3-1 in Home Opener - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Plays to Scoreless Draw vs. New York Red Bulls - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Sporting Kansas City
- Union Win First Three Matches Of A Season For First Time In Club History - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Cruises Past LAFC with 5-2 Home Win on Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Falls 5-2 to Seattle Sounders in First MLS Road Match of the Season - Los Angeles FC
- Columbus Crew Draw Houston Dynamo FC 0-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Point with Scoreless Draw on the Road Versus Columbus Crew SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start in Road Match against Real Salt Lake - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa with Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Travel to Face Supporter Shield Defending Inter Miami CF: March 9 at 4:00 PM ET - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener
- New York City FC & Councilmember Moya Announce Transformative $7.5 Million Investment in Queens Community Organizations, Schools, and Non-Profits
- Team Store Advisory: Yankee Stadium
- Pascal Jansen: "It's Going to be a Big Night."
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener