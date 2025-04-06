New York City FC vs. Minnesota United: Full Match Highlights
April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #nycfc #minnesotaunited
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2025
- D.C. United Lose 6-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes on the Road - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Is Proud to Kick off 2025 Program for Its Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Takes Home Three Points in New York - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Suffers 1-2 Loss to Minnesota United - New York City FC
- With Obstacles to Overcome, FC Cincinnati Put Forward "One of Our Best" in 1-0 Victory over New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Lose First Road Match of 2025 MLS Season, Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Earns 2-0 Win Over St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
- 'Caps off to a Record Start as They Stay Atop MLS Standings - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Road Result at San Diego FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Falls 1-0 on the Road to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.