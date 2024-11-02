New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Full Match Highlights

November 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #nycfc #fccincinnati

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.