New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC: Full Match Highlights: Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Spot Clinched!

Published on September 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.