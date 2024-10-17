New York City FC II Playoff Preview

October 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II will break new ground this weekend when they participate in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in Club history.

"The team's objective is to make playoffs and go on a run," Pilkington said earlier in the season.  "Our ultimate goal is to aid the development of our players and prepare them for the next level.  We believe that winning is a massive part of development and so we're trying to connect the two." 

A playoff run would cap a season littered with positives for Pilkington and his staff. Several players from his group have already been involved with Nick Cushing's First Team, with Piero Elias and Christian McFarlane making their MLS debuts.

An impressive run in the U.S. Open Cup saw Pilkington's side beat several teams from USL - a run that saw them become the last MLS NEXT Pro team still involved in the competition.

In the league, they were named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Month in July, with Pilkington collecting the Coach of the Month award at the same time.

"I think it's something that we can use to reinforce that we're doing some good things," Pilkington said in August. "We can also use it as a motivation to keep pushing on and keep working towards the next goal."

That next goal - a potential playoff run - begins on Sunday afternoon when they face Philadelphia Union II in Pennsylvania.

One of the unique aspects of MLS NEXT Pro's Playoff format allows the higher seeds in each conference to pick their opponent. Philadelphia finished second and chose New York City FC II as their opponent, meaning Pilkington and his players will be heading to Philly.

Looking back at the regular season, the two teams certainly know how to put on an entertaining show. City struck first in July when goals in the final minutes from Taylor Calheira and Jonathan Shore turned the game around and secured a 2-1 victory for City.

Several months later, City traveled to Chester where it was Philadelphia's turn to spark a comeback victory - winning 4-3 on the day.

Pilkington has identified the game against the Union at Belson Stadium as a source of pride when reflecting on the season.

"I think the belief and the quality of the team was on show when we came back against Philadelphia - who were top of the table the time," he said. "We equalized in almost the last minute, and just to see the reaction of the players - you can see in their eyes, their body language - they weren't done. They weren't over celebrating. They were like, okay, let's go again."

They will be eager to take that mentality with them into Sunday's clash. Philadelphia boasts a number of impressive talents. Striker Edward Davis - formerly of the Red Bulls - managed 13 goals during the regular season.

Elsewhere, teenager Cavan Sullivan has attracted significant media interest this season after making his MLS debut aged just 14. He was influential the last time the two sides met, assisting the game-winning goal from a freekick.

Pilkington and his players will be keen to show they can improve upon their last visit to Subaru Park. At one stage, they were 3-1 up and will be keen to recreate that situation, albeit with a different ending.

A win there on Sunday would be another milestone moment for the team amid what has been a strong 2024, while also drawing Pilkington one step closer to achieving a major goal with this team.

You can watch New York City FC II vs. Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, 5pm, on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

