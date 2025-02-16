New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons OVERTIME Highlights: Championship Series Semifinals

February 16, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

New York Atlas YouTube Video







An INSTANT CLASSIC in overtime. The New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons went head-to-head in the 2025 Lexus Championship Series Semifinals.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.