New Years Eve Game Upcoming

December 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Sunday, December 31st the Motor City Rockers will be playing the Port Huron Prowlers at 2:05 pm. This is at the perfect time of day for you and your family to come out, enjoy a hockey game and have plenty of time to go back home and set up for your New Years Eve party.

We hope to see you at the game on the 31st to cheer in your Motor City Rockers!

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/26435/big-boy-arena

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.