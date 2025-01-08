New Year, New Updates

January 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Welcome back, Wolverines Nation! We are looking forward to our three game weekend against the Janesville Jets at the Sullivan Arena.

To go along with the three games, we will be handing out free Wiley claws at the door for our first 500 patrons each night! Our first skate with the Wolverines of the new year will be this Sunday after the game completes.

We have made some changes since our last home game, please keep reading so you can be best prepared for your time at the Sullivan Arena!

Important Updates:

- A new state law has been put in place requiring an ID check at the bar for EVERY patron, please have your ID out and ready for the bartenders. If you are unable to provide your government issued identification, you will not be served.

- Sections 105 and 107 have been extended to the glass, offering more general admission seating on the wet side, closest to the action.

- Along with those sections, the upper bowl on the wet side will now be open at every game! Your outpouring support has been amazing, and we can't wait to continue to accommodate Anchorage.

- Sections 101 and 103 remain reserved for our VIP section but changes have been implemented. Instead of having the VIP bar located on ice level, we will now have seating extended to the glass for our VIP guests. The VIP bar will now be the Sully Gold room, located directly behind section 103.

- The Sully Gold Room will now be exclusive to our VIP's and sponsors; offering premium cocktails, food and TV's that will showcase the game live so you don't miss any of the action.

