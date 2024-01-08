New Year, New Show

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution are looking to revamp and hire new members to bring "The Show" to fans at WellSpan Park in 2024. The Show is made possible by the people behind the scenes and on-field, that help create unforgettable experiences throughout the baseball season. The on-field personnel include Rally Crew, On-Field Host, and of course, Cannoneers.

The Revolution will host on-field talent auditions at the Appell Center, located in downtown York, on Saturday, January 27, from 12:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. Anyone who is interested in auditioning for Rally Crew, On Field Host, or as a Cannoneer is invited to attend.

The On-Field Host is the face and voice of the games, engaging and entertaining our audience while ensuring an enjoyable experience for our fans. Our host introduces our on-field entertainment between innings, as well as commentates on them live. This position requires a dynamic and outgoing individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment and has the natural ability to captivate and entertain an audience.

Rally Crew members are the entertainers who are front and center of the show here at WellSpan Park. Not only do Rally Crew members provide and coordinate on-field entertainment during breaks in the on-field action during Revolution home games but they are also the primary cheerleaders that get the crowd pumped up each game. The ideal candidate is comfortable performing before an audience and may have a background in theater production and/or dance.

A York Revolution tradition, the cannon in Cannonball's Corner has been fired at nearly every game the past 16 seasons. One of the most beloved workers here at the Revolution is also one of the most important. The cannon is fired almost every game, at least once. It's fired before the bottom of the first inning starts, after every Revolution home run, and after every Revolution win. The Cannoneer stands in Cannonball's Corner throughout the game and is ready to fire when needed.

Auditions will be held at the Studio at the Apell Center for the Performing Arts, which is accessed on W. Philadelphia Street in Downtown York from 12:00 P.M to 2:00 P.M. For questions or more information, contact Kevin Mitchell at kmitchell@yorkrevolution.com or call 717-801-HITS.

