New Washington Reliever Looking to Fill Big Shoes

January 11, 2019





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of LHP Drew Weston for the 2019 season. He will join returners Kellen Croce and BJ Sabol as southpaw options out of the bullpen.

The Indiana native has spent a season with both the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox following his senior season. Drew is following in his father's footsteps, as his mentor Mickey Weston played 15 years professionally and reached the Major Leagues in 5 seasons.

Drew is joining a Wild Things bullpen without two mainstays from 2018, RHP Jesus Balaguer and LHP Jake Eaton. Balaguer was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the off-season and Eaton has aged out of the Frontier League after two dominant campaigns as Washington's top lefty option. Weston's affiliated career is highlighted with 31 strikeouts and only 5 walks in 48 innings of work. He has posted a respectable 4.69 ERA throughout his experience in three rookie leagues.

Weston played his college baseball at Spring Harbor University located in Michigan. As a member of the Cougars he pitched in a myriad of roles and totaled 67 innings with 32 strikeouts.

"Drew has transitioned from being more traditional to becoming more of a specialist professionally." said Assistant GM Tony Buccilli. "He has shown the ability to limit self inflicted traffic, something we value late in games. We believe he is deceptive enough to cause problems, change hitters' approaches and we felt comfortable placing a big opportunity before him. Being a third year rookie, we look for his experience and maturity to elevate him into a position to succeed", Buccilli stated.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

