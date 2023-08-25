New Top Prospect Tekoah Roby Expected to Make Cardinals Debut this Saturday

August 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO -- Newly acquired St. Louis Cardinals Top Prospect RHP Tekoah Roby is expected to make his Cardinals debut at Hammons Field this Saturday, August 26, as the Cardinals continue to battle for 1st place and a spot in the Texas League Playoffs with less than 10 home games remaining.

Currently ranked as the Cardinals #2 pitching prospect and #5 overall prospect by MLB.com, Roby was just acquired with INF Thomas Saggese and LHP John King as part of the five-player deal when the St. Louis Cardinals sent LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers on July 30. With Roby joining RHP Tink Hence (#1 pitching prospect, #2 overall prospect), the Springfield starting rotation now features both of the St. Louis Cardinals Top 2 Pitching Prospects as rated by MLB.com.

One of the youngest players in the Texas League at just 21 years old when the season started, Roby opened the campaign with Frisco alongside fellow teammate Saggese, going 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA through 10 starts before hitting the Injured List on June 6. He was selected by Texas in the 3rd round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, FL.

Saturday night is our St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt MVP Bobblehead Giveaway for 2,000 fans, as well as the final Springfield Cashew Chickens Night of the season with Cashew Chicken available for dinner on the concourse. Bid right now through 8pm on Saturday in the first-ever, game-worn Cashew Chickens Jersey Auction at MiLBauctions.com, benefiting the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools. First Pitch on Saturday is 6:35pm, with gates opening at 5:35pm. Click the link below or call (417) 863-2143 to get your tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.