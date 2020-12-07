New TinCaps "Holiday Survival Packages" on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps know the holidays can be stressful, and this year, even more so. That's why the 'Caps are looking to help fans out this holiday season with the tools for a "Holiday Survival Package." Options from the team include a one-of-a-kind 12-pack seasonal craft beer sampler, a trio of wines, and apple dumpling desserts.

Fans can conveniently order a TinCaps "Holiday Survival Package" online and then have convenient, contactless curbside pickup at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Orders are due by Sunday, Dec. 20 (8 p.m.).

"We think beer lovers are especially going to love this offer," TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. "You can't find these 12 unique beers together anywhere else. This is a great deal thanks to our friends at Five Star Distributing."

The TinCaps have partnered with locally-based Five Star Distributing to bring fans these special drink offerings. Fans are encouraged to engage with the team on social media using the hashtags #TinCapsBeerTasting and #TinCapsWineTasting to share their reviews. Packages will include a tasting guide with details about each beverage.

A 12-pack seasonal craft beer sampler costs $34.95 (+ tax), while a holiday wine trio is $29.95 (+ tax) and six apple dumpling desserts are $18.95 (+ tax). Fans have the option to purchase all three packages or can select just one or two. See below for a complete list.

"In this year without Minor League Baseball games, our Meal Kits and Virtual Beer Tasting were really popular with fans," Nutter said. "We got feedback from fans who wanted something new for the holidays and thought these 'survival packs' could help make life easier and more enjoyable for some. Whether you're looking for something to bring to a small get-together or you're on Zoom and want to out-do your family or friends, we've got you covered."

Also in time for the holidays, the TinCaps are giving fans the chance to be "First in Line" for the 2021 season. On top of purchasing an undated ticket, fans also have the unique opportunity to receive a life-size cutout, plus partnering with a local personality to donate to a non-profit. Click here for more details.

Additionally,

The Orchard Team Store is open with extended hours at Parkview Field with Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads, masks/neck gaiters, gift cards, and much more on sale.

TinCaps Holiday Survival 12-Pack Craft Beer Sampler

- Southern Tier - 2XIPA

- New Belgium - Accumulation

- 18th Street - Cone Crusher IPA

- Lagunitas - Little Sumpin' Hazy

- Sun King -

Orange Vanilla Sunlight

- Dogfish Head - 60 Minute IPA

- Bell's - Bright White Ale

- Lagunitas -

DayTime IPA

- Oskar Blues - Dale's Pale Ale

- Oskar Blues - Can-O-Bliss Citrus

- Samuel Adams - Winter Lager

- Brooklyn Brewery -

Black Chocolate Stout

TinCaps Holiday Survival Wine Trio

- Cabernet

- Chardonnay

- Moscato

