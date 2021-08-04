New Team, New Results? Rawhide Use Recent Additions to Take Down the 66ers

VISALIA, CA-August 3rd represented a new beginning to a lost season for the Rawhide. Almost half of the team that was in Stockton on Sunday the 1st had either moved up to Hillsboro or back down to the team's rookie league facility.

The Rawhide (rebranded the Oaks for the series) had six new batters in their lineup for the opening tilt against Inland Empire. The three returning players were Neyfy Castillo, Ronny Simon and emerging player Glenallen Hill Jr., who had himself another three-hit game including the walk off single in the 4-3 Visalia victory. All six new batters got their first hit on the season on Tuesday which included 2021 draftees Tim Tawa, Ryan Bliss, Adrian Del Castillo, Caleb Roberts and Channy Ortiz and the newest international signing Deyvison De Los Santos. The six combined for seven hits and one of the teams four RBIs.

Junior Mieses had perhaps his best game of the year as he tossed five innings with eight strikeouts and three earned runs. David Sanchez, Francis Beriguete and Jose Santamaria pitched the other five innings and combined for zero earned runs and four strikeouts. Santamaria earned his first win of the season.

