New Shootout Rule Under the MICROSCOPE, Chihuahua Savage V SD Sockers Red Cards| Under Review

Join us on Under Review as we break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! Senior official Rich Grady joins Ryan and Phil on this week's episode. The new shootout rule was the source of controversey this weekend during the Kansas City Comets vs Milwaukee Wave contest. Rich and Ryan give their thoughts on that play plus Ryan's first game back on the field was the Chihuhua vs San Diego clash that always has fireworks. Plus, a trio of plays from the St. Louis Ambush vs. Baltimore Blast clash.

