New Season of Americans Podcasts Launches October 6

September 27, 2021 - Allen Americans News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club will launch a new season of original programming in October as the team's training camp opens on October 9, 2021.

Tommy Daniels, Vice President of Broadcasting & Communications and "Voice of the AMERICANS," hosts two weekly podcasts. The first, Around the ECHL, premieres Wednesday, October 6, at 12:00 p.m. CDT. The second, Red, White & YOU, premieres Friday, October 8, at 12:00 p.m. CDT. All podcasts are available on the AMERICANS' official YouTube channel, on AllenAmericans.com, and Apple and Google podcast libraries.

Red, White & YOU is the official podcast of the Allen AMERICANS. Hosted on Fridays by Tommy Daniels, each show takes listeners inside the club and features players, coaches, Ice Angels, and others. Up first in the October episode lineup:

Friday, October 8: Chad Costello, AMERICANS Alumni + Steve Martinson, + Ana Gonzalez, Red Lamp Foundation

Friday, October 15: Spencer Asuchak (Forward) + Tim Abbott, AMERICANS Equipment + Jill Phelps, AMERICANS Ambassadors

Friday, October 22: Jack Gulati, AMERICANS Owner + Casey Rusnak, AMERICANS Game Operations + Jordan Dutton, AMERICANS Sports Performance

Around the ECHL is a fast-paced weekly show each Wednesday focusing on the big playmakers of the world's best AA ice hockey league. Tommy Daniels hosts once again, joined by a rotation of guest hosts. Up first in the October programming schedule:

Wednesday, October 6: Shane Albahrani, Voice of Fort Wayne Komets + Ryan Crelin, ECHL Commissioner

Wednesday, October 13: Expansion Trois-Rivières Lions Broadcaster Sébastien Goulet + Joe Ernst, ECHL Hockey Operations

Wednesday, October 20: Brian McKenna, President, Iowa Heartlanders + New Tulsa Oilers Owner Andy Scurto

