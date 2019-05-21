New Season, Familiar Faces

ROCHESTER, MN. - The Rochester Honkers today announced its 2019 club will feature some familiar names to Honkers' fans; they are 2018 Honkers alumni David Lemasters, Ryan Dorney, Logan Nissen, and Andy Armstrong.

Lemasters is a 6'0", 195-pound right-handed pitcher from Cortland, Ohio. The redshirt senior is one of the top pitchers at Lake Erie College. He leads his team in earned run average (3.13) and strikeouts (90) and is tied for the team lead with seven wins.

He's also recorded three complete games and is second on his team with 69.0 innings pitched. In addition, he's only given up three home runs this season and has just one loss on his record. In 2018, he led his team in ERA (3.30), strikeouts (72), and innings pitched (60.0). He recorded a 3-3 record and surrendered just three home runs. In 2017, he compiled a 0-1 record with a 4.41 ERA in 4 starts. He was once again a pitching leader in 2016 as he tallied a 5-5 record and a 4.05 ERA in 11 starts.

Dorney is a 6'2", 220-pound right-handed pitcher from Bothell, Washington. He's returning to Rochester for his fourth season with the Honkers. This year, he has a 3-3 record and two saves in 18 appearances. He owns a 3.35 ERA and is holding opposing batters to a .224 batting average. Last year, he recorded a 1-4 record with a 5.13 ERA in eight starts. His best outing was a nine strikeouts in five shutout innings at Hawaii Pacific. As a sophomore, he improved his ERA to 3.73 but his record worsened to 1-6 in 10 starts. He redshirted in 2016. In 2015, he posted a 2-3 record with a 4.79 ERA in 17 appearances.

Nissen is a 6'5", 225-pound right-handed pitcher from Olivia, Minnesota. The junior at Bethany Lutheran is second on his team in appearances (17) and third in innings pitched (45.0). He holds a 5-6 record and opponents are hitting a .260 batting average against him. During his sophomore season, Nissen compiled a 5-2 record with a 4.72 ERA over 47.2 innings. He struck out 52 while walking only 27. As a freshman, he threw 12.2 innings and finished with a 5.91 ERA.

Armstrong is a 5'9", 191-pound infielder from Salem, Oregon. He has a .229 batting average with five extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, and one home run) and 11 RBIs in 47 appearances. He holds a .298 on-base percentage and hasn't committed any errors. Last year, he hit .262 with an on-base percentage of .333 for national champion Oregon State. He tallied 13 doubles, 20 RBIs, and scored 17 runs. At West Salem High School, Armstrong had a .387 career batting average.

