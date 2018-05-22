New Name, Logo and Colours Revealed for ECHL's Newest Team: the Newfoundland Growlers

May 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





Today, Deacon Sports & Entertainment unveiled the highly-anticipated name, logo and colours for the ECHL's newest team: The Newfoundland Growlers.

During this morning's ceremony at The Rooms, a video was used for the unveiling of the brand designed by local St. John's marketing and communications agency Idea Factory.

"Finalizing the team brand and visual identity is a pivotal part of bringing our vision to life. It moves us one step closer to kicking off the Newfoundland Growlers' inaugural season in October," says Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports & Entertainment.

Newfoundland Growlers: The Story of Our Logo

The goal for the visual identity was to create something iconic that could be a source of pride for hockey fans.

The primary logo is a Newfoundland dog - a large working dog who is known for their size, strength, intelligence and loyalty. The dog in the logo is fierce and stoic to represent the pride and resilience of our province, and our reputation of never backing down from a challenge.

The colour palette was inspired by an iconic photo of Private Hazen Frazier with Sable Chief, a Newfoundland dog that served as the mascot of The Royal Newfoundland Regiment during WWI. The vintage tones compliment the dog's dark hues, creating a strong combination with a classic, universal appeal. Paired with a forged-style font, the hard edges and strong weight give it a stone-chiseled feel which lends itself well to the vintage style of the logo.

The team's website and social media pages also went live today. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.nlgrowlers.com . Follow the Growlers all year long on Facebook (/nlgrowlers), Twitter (@nlgrowlers), and Instagram (@nlgrowlers).

The first game for the Newfoundland Growlers in their inaugural season will be October 12th when they face off against the Florida Everglades at Mile One Centre.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.