New MountainStar Sports Shop to Host Grand Opening of Pop-Up Location in Time for the Holiday Season

November 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - MountainStar Sports Group has announced the grand opening of the MountainStar Sports Shop located at Fountains at Farah (8889 Gateway West, Suite 2825). The Shop will open its doors to the general public Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and will remain open through the holiday season.

This shop expands MountainStar Sports Group's (MSSG) retail footprint to the East Side of El Paso County, showcasing merchandise from all four of its sports properties; the El Paso Chihuahuas, FC Juarez Bravos and Bravas, and El Paso Locomotive FC.

"We're excited to take this important step to have an increased presence in a very important part of our community," said Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group President. "Chihuahuas, Bravos, and Locomotive merchandise is worn proudly by our fans throughout the Borderplex and make for a very special holiday gift."

Featured product will include caps, jerseys, tees, and novelties from Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. Shoppers should also be on the alert for opportunities to visit the MountainStar Sports Shop and meet team mascots Chico, Benny, and Ozzy.

This is MSSG's third retail store, joining current locations at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas Team Shop is located on the corner of Durango St. and Franklin Ave. and Locomotive Team Shop on Sante Fe St. The FC Juarez store can be found online at bravotienda.com.

MountainStar Sports Shop at Fountains at Farah will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, contact the shop at 915-800-1132.

SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Store

Location

Hours

Chihuahuas Team Shop

Durango St. & Franklin Ave.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Locomotive Team Shop

Santa Fe St.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

FOUNTAINS AT FARAH

Store

Location

Hours

MountainStar Sports Shop

8889 Gateway West, Suite 2825

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 16, 2023

New MountainStar Sports Shop to Host Grand Opening of Pop-Up Location in Time for the Holiday Season - El Paso Chihuahuas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.