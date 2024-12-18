New Mexico United vs Oakland Roots SC: May 11, 2024
December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 18, 2024
- Legion FC Kicking off 2025 at Home against Atlanta United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- FC Tulsa Unveils Stay Gold Kit as 2025 Home Jersey - FC Tulsa
- Zachary Herivaux Voted USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Roster Updates - Loudoun United FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Alvaro Quezada for 2025 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Captain Kalen Returns: New Mexico United Announces Return of Kalen Ryden for 2025 Season - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC to Compete in 2025 Jägermeister Cup - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Captain Kalen Returns: New Mexico United Announces Return of Kalen Ryden for 2025 Season
- Must be Mukwelle: New Mexico United Announces Return of Mukwelle Akale for 2025 Season
- Hurst So Good: New Mexico United Announces Return of Top Goalscorer Greg Hurst for 2025 Season
- New Mexico United to Join Jägermeister Cup in 2025, First Interleague Cup Created by Domestic League
- Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season