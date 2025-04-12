New Mexico United vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
Thomas Amang scored his first goal for New Mexico United in second-half stoppage time to lift the hosts to a 1-0 victory against North Carolina FC at Isotopes Park, giving United its fourth win in five games to start the 2025 season.
