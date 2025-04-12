New Mexico United vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Thomas Amang scored his first goal for New Mexico United in second-half stoppage time to lift the hosts to a 1-0 victory against North Carolina FC at Isotopes Park, giving United its fourth win in five games to start the 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.