New Mexico United vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Mukwelle Akale notched a goal and assist while Jacobo Reyes and Kaley Ryden also found the net as New Mexico United took a 3-1 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Isotopes Park to extend its lead at the top of the Western Conference.

