New Mexico United vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Goals by Jon Bakero, Samuel Careaga and Lucas Turci earned Memphis 901 FC a 3-2 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park, ensuring 901 FC a top-four finish in the Western Conference as it enters the USL Championship Playoffs next weekend.

