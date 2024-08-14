New Mexico United vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Harry Swartz recorded a pair of second-half goals to rally New Mexico United to a 3-3 draw against FC Tulsa at Isotopes Park after Tulsa's Alexis Souahy had produced the first two-goal game of his career to stake the visitors to a halftime lead.
