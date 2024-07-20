New Mexico United vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

AJ Paterson scored with nine minutes to go as Birmingham Legion FC earned a 1-1 draw against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park to bring New Mexico's 10-game home winning streak to an end.

