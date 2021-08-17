New Marauders Homestand Opens Tonight

August 17, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open a new homestand tonight at 5:30 p.m. against the Clearwater Threshers, the Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The two teams will begin by completing their suspended game from July 11. They will follow with the evening's regularly-scheduled nine-inning game.

In addition to Wednesday's Bark in the Bark and Thirsty Thursday, the following will take place at LECOM Park this weekend:

YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT (FRIDAY, AUGUST 20) -- Fans purchasing tickets will receive a complimentary ticket for any accompanying kids ages 12 and under who are wearing a youth sports uniform. Additionally, fans 21 and over can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BRADENTON NINE DEVILS TRIBUTE NIGHT (SATURDAY, AUGUST 21) -- The Marauders will pay tribute to the Bradenton Nine Devils team, which played in the former Florida State Negro League from 1937 to 1956. Former Nine Devils players Waymon "Fruitcake" Armstead and Morris Paskell are scheduled to attend.

Tickets for each game on the homestand, as well as for all remaining Marauders home games, are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office. Individual tickets start as low as $7 each, and a variety of ticket packages are available.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 17, 2021

New Marauders Homestand Opens Tonight - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.