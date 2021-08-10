New Marauders Homestand Kicks off Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open a new homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Low-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

In addition to Wednesday's Bark in the Bark and Thirsty Thursday, the following will take place at LECOM Park this weekend:

HEROES WEEKEND, FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT (FRIDAY, AUGUST 13) -- The Marauders will celebrate and thank local first responders for their ongoing efforts in the community. Videos of Marauders players and staff thanking first responders will be shown on the LECOM Park video board throughout the game. A "touch-a-truck" event will take place throughout the game. Additionally, fans 21 and over can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

HEROES WEEKEND, HEALTHCARE HEROES NIGHT (SATURDAY, AUGUST 14) -- The Marauders will recognize and thank local healthcare professionals for their ongoing efforts in the community, including throughout the pandemic.

Videos of Marauders players and staff thanking healthcare workers will be shown on the LECOM Park video board throughout the game.

Tickets for each game on the homestand, as well as for all remaining Marauders home games, are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office. Individual tickets start as low as $7 each, and a variety of ticket packages are available.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

