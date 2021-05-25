New Marauders Homestand Begins Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, begin their next homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park against the Palm Beach Cardinals, Low-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to Wednesday's Bark in the Park and Thirsty Thursday, the following one-time promotions will take place at LECOM Park this weekend:

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT (FRIDAY, MAY 28) -- The Marauders are partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to promote awareness for mental health. Happy Hour beer and drink specials will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. for fans 21 and over. A "Friends & Family 4 Pack" is also available for the evening: for $70, fans get four tickets, four Marauders hats, and $40 in Marty's Meal Money.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY SNN (SATURDAY, MAY 29) -- Marauders players and coaches will share messages of support for the U.S. military on the video board prior to the game. The team will wear special patriotic jerseys on the field, which will be auctioned off online with proceeds benefiting Operation Eco Vets. The evening will also feature a postgame fireworks show, presented by Budweiser.

