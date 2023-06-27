New-Look Monarchs Escape with Extra Inning Win

GENEVA, Ill. - Three new Kansas City Monarchs took the field Tuesday night, and walked away with an extra-inning victory.

The Monarchs held off the Kane County Cougars 4-3 in 10 innings to take the first game of a three-game series from Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.

Third baseman Peter Maris, center fielder Aaron Whitefield and first baseman Brian O'Grady all made their Monarchs debuts in the win.

Kansas City is now 9-1 in one-run games and 4-1 in extra-inning games in 2023.

The Monarchs (26-15) remain in a virtual tie with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for first place in the American Association West.

Tuesday's game was scoreless through five innings. Monarchs righty Miller Hogan made the spot start in place of Dalton Moats, who was out with an illness.

Hogan threw four scoreless frames, allowing four hits (all singles) and walking one while striking out four.

Kane County starter Tyler Beardsley matched Hogan, allowing just two hits through his first five innings.

The Monarchs broke open the scoring in the sixth. Jan Hernandez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 1-0, and O'Grady drew a walk to force in a second run.

Two batters later, Maris delivered his first base hit as a Monarch, driving in Justin Wylie and making it 3-0.

A two-run home run from former Monarch Daniel Wasinger got Kane County back in the game in the bottom of the sixth, making it 3-2 Kansas City.

The Cougars tied things up in the seventh when Josh Allen scored on a sacrifice fly from Harrison Smith.

Grant Gavin worked a scoreless ninth inning to force extras.

Monarchs hitters went down in order in the 10th inning against Logan Nissen, but a sacrifice fly from Chris Herrmann scored bonus runner Odubel Herrera to make it 4-3 Kansas City.

Harrison Smith singled to lead off the 10th for Kane County, but Grant Gavin retired the next three batters he faced with men on first and third to earn the win.

UP NEXT

Kansas City will look to clinch the series win against Kane County Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Jalen Miller will start for the Monarchs against Kane County's Jack Fox.

