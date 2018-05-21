New Jersey Signs Defenseman Egor Yakovlev to Entry-Level Deal

BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Egor Yakovlev to a one-year, entry-level contract. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Yakovlev, 26, has spent the past six seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League and recorded five goals and four assists for nine points and 14 penalty minutes in 35 games with SKA St. Petersburg

In 2016-17, Yakovlev set career highs in assists (15) points (21) and plus/minus (+30), while helping St. Petersburg win the Gagarin Cup. Through 301 career KHL games, Yakovlev has 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists) and a +29 rating.

The Magnitogorsk, Russia defenseman won a Gold Medal with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and has also represented Russia at three World Championships and captured a gold medal in 2014 and a silver medal in 2015.

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.

