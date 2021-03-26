New Game Times for 2021 Season

The Dust Devils are excited to announce new game times for the upcoming season! The 2021 schedule consists of 120 games (60 home games) with six-game series all beginning on Tuesdays and ending on Sundays.

The 2021 season kicks off Tuesday, May 4th where the Dust Devils will welcome the Vancouver Canadians. Tuesday through Saturday games in May will begin at 6:30pm with gates opening at 5:30pm. Sunday games in May will begin at 1:30pm and gates will open an hour prior at 12:30pm.

Beginning in June, the Tuesday-Saturday games will begin at 7:05pm. All Sunday games from June through September will begin at 6:05pm with gates opening an hour prior at 5:05pm.

"As the Dust Devils move into full season baseball, we wanted to offer earlier game times at the start of the season as we continue our commitment to family entertainment" said Derrel Ebert, Vice President/General Manager.

The schedule and game times are subject to change.

For additional information, contact the Dust Devils Front Office at (509)-544-8789 or visit the Dust Devils website.

The Dust Devils are working hard to ensure a safe and fun environment for the 2021 baseball season. We will be following Major League Baseball and state approved COVID-19 guidelines throughout the 2021 season to ensure our facility is up to standard. We ask that over the course of the next several months you continue to remain patient and flexible with us. We look forward to welcoming fans back to Gesa Stadium all while keeping the safety of our fans, staff, and players as our top priority.

