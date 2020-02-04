New for 2020: The Hy-Vee Picnic Field Lounge

ROCHESTER, MN - The Rochester Honkers baseball club announced today that they will be making a major new addition to Mayo Field in time for the start of the 2020 season and that will come in the form of the new Hy-Vee Field Level Lounge.

Honkers front office staff joined Hy-Vee store director, Chad Thacker, to make the announcement live on Facebook earlier today when they unveiled the new group area that will be located down the right field line at Mayo Field, right next to the Honkers bullpen.Â A picnic tent will cover the new area that will feature picnic-style seating and a field level view as well as offer catered delicacies from Hy-Vee.

The new Hy-Vee Field Level Lounge will hold groups up to 75 people and is available right now for reservations for the upcoming 2020 season by contacting Group Sales Coordinator Kayla Piltz at 507-289-1170.Â

The Honkers will open their 2020 campaign on Tuesday, May 27 at the friendly confines of Mayo Field when they play host to the St. Cloud Rox at 6:35 p.m.Â Â Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Opening Night, presented by Rochester Toyota.Â

