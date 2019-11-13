New Flex Plans for 2020

November 13, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





New for the 2020 season, the Kwik Trip Flex Plans! Enjoy Honkers baseball when it fits in your schedule! Each ticket package comes with a $10 Kwik Trip Gift Card and your choice of a Honkers hat or can koozie!

New Platinum Editions

Our Platinum edition flex plans offer fans the total flexibility to come to the ballpark when they want and also grants them access to our all-you-can-eat concessions stand, now open through the 3rd inning! The all-you-can-eat concessions stand is located conveniently in the middle of the concourse, making it easy to access from anywhere in the ballpark!

6 Game Flex Plans are $35

6 Game Platinum Flex Plans are $90

12 Game Flex Plans are $60

12 Game Platinum Flex Plans are $150

Order before Christmas and receive a Honkers scarf FREE!

